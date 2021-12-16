'The Alchemist' author Paulo Coelho took to Twitter to share a picture of a poor kid who was spotted selling his novels on streets. He felt blessed and honourable that the child was able to earn his bread by selling his books which people call "pirate" editions.

Check Out Paulo Coelho's Tweet for the Hardworking Poor Child:

People call this "pirate" editions. For me this is an honor, an honest way for this young man to make money pic.twitter.com/LATDMdIM3l — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) December 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)