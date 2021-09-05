A viral photo of an auto from Kerala with 'Paulo Coelho The Alchemist' Caption is going viral on social media paltforms. The viral image has 'The Alchemist' written in Malayalam and Paulo Coelho in English. Soon after the image was circulated, the author thanked India for the lovely gesture.

Paulo Coelho, a Brazilian lyricist and novelist, is best known for his novel 'The Alchemist'. Coelho tweeted the viral photo of autorickshaw and captioned it as, 'Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)' and thanks India for the viral photo.

Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo) pic.twitter.com/13IdqKwsMo — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 4, 2021

