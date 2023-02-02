Paulo Coelho, the Brazilian author and lyricist has talked about Shah Rukh Khan several times before and always has nothing but praises for him. He has once again complimented SRK calling him a "great actor", and recommended his film My Name is Khan to those who don't know him in the West. He quote retweeted a video SRK posted of him greeting fans as they crowded below to get a glimpse of the star. Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Mints Rs 667 Crore, Becomes YRF Spy Universe’s Highest Grossing Film.

View Paul Coelho's Take on SRK Here:

King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

