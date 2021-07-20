British accent take over …in America! Amid the pandemic, US parents are narrating funny incidents where their toddlers are picking British accents, all thanks to Peppa Pig! Yes, according to parents in North America, their children are talking about things with funny accents and they claim it’s because of the lovable cartoon series. Let us look at what they’ve to say about this whole new Peppa Pig British accent thing on Twitter.

Parents Are Seriously Concerned

My 5 year old definitely adopted a British accent because of Peppa Pig 😂 https://t.co/QNg02IIPcK — Tanesha, RN 👩🏾‍⚕️🩺💉🏥 (@ERnurse86) July 20, 2021

25 Percent To Go

Cora is obsessed with Peppa Pig and fully has a British accent like 75% of the time. https://t.co/yQRmKDTHr1 — Krissykins (@sunshinesagg) July 19, 2021

HAHHAHAHHAHA

Bravo. When my young children formally addressed my wife & me as Mummy and Dadd-ee, asking to see Peppa Pig live on-stage, we were gobsmacked. I dropped a few quid, got first-row seats. We live in Wisconsin. I look more like Dadd-ee Pig every day. Thanks, @peppapig pic.twitter.com/y8J70Dh3jS — d a singer (@dasinger22) July 19, 2021

ROFLing

okkk Peppa Pig is trending, this pandemic has brought out the British accent in my 5 yr old who has now asked to please “fetch her swimming costume” & if we can go to the “shoppe” to get peanut butter 🤣 my favorite is when Peppa can’t whistle & Suzy can, & Peppa hangs up on her pic.twitter.com/V2lxpBGJSX — andrea (@myahsmommy0624) July 19, 2021

Someone Else to Blame

My daughter started out saying her numbers with an English accent thanks to Teletubbies https://t.co/ImiaxxItpN — Bad Horror Review (@BadHorror) July 19, 2021

Cutest News Ever

American children speaking with a British accent after a full year of watching Peppa Pig during the pandemic is probably the best news I've heard in a long time. — BlakeRWolfe - Fantasy Author (@BlakeRWolfe) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)