British accent take over …in America! Amid the pandemic, US parents are narrating funny incidents where their toddlers are picking British accents, all thanks to Peppa Pig! Yes, according to parents in North America, their children are talking about things with funny accents and they claim it’s because of the lovable cartoon series. Let us look at what they’ve to say about this whole new Peppa Pig British accent thing on Twitter.

Parents Are Seriously Concerned

25 Percent To Go

HAHHAHAHHAHA

ROFLing

Someone Else to Blame

Cutest News Ever

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)