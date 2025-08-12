The search engine Google has created an interactive animation to celebrate the Perseid meteor shower that occurs every August. Stargazers will be treated with what could be one of the year's most dazzling displays, with the Perseid meteor shower reaching its peak on the nights of August 12 and August 13. The Perseids are caused when the massive Swift-Tuttle comet loses parts of its celestial body as it enters into the inner solar system. With clear skies, it is common to see more than 100 meteors an hour. The Perseids get its name as the meteors look like they originate from the constellation Perseus. Comet Swift-Tuttle last passed Earth in 1992 and travels in a 133-year orbit around the sun. Perseids Meteor Shower 2025 in India Peak Dates and Where to See: Check Shooting Stars View Timings, How To Watch and Other Details of the Celestial Display.

Google Celebrates Perseid Meteor Shower 2025

Google Celebrates Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)