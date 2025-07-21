Stargazers are in for a treat as the Perseids meteor shower is at its peak visibility. While celestial observances are hard to spot on clear evenings, meteor showers offer a unique temptation that encourages travellers to unplug from earthbound commitments. The annual Perseid meteor shower is visible across countries from mid-July to late August. The Perseids meteor shower 2025 began on July 17 and will remain active throughout next month till August 24. One could observe up to 100 meteors per hour during this period, with its peak expected between August 12 and August 13. So, will the meteor shower be visible in India? In this article, check the Perseids meteor shower 2025 in India peak dates and where to see, shooting stars view timings, how to watch and other details.

Perseids Meteor Shower 2025 in India Dates

The Perseids meteor shower 2025 began on July 17 and will remain active until August 24. It is expected to peak between August 12 and August 13.

Will the Perseids Meteor Shower Be Visible in India?

Yes, the Perseids meteor shower will be visible in India. The best time to observe the Perseids in India is overnight on August 12, continuing into the early morning of August 13. The shooting stars show starts around 11:00 PM and the view gets better as the night goes on, with the most meteors visible just before dawn. During this peak, one could see up to 100 meteors per hour, especially in areas away from the city lights. However, it must be noted that the August 9 full moon will make it harder to spot the shooting stars. For a clearer view, try watching the Perseids meteor shower between July 24 and July 28, considering the moonlight is less intense. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals.

Where and How To Watch the Perseids Meteor Shower?

Stargazers around the world is curious to observe the spectacular celestial show during the entire duration of the meteor shower. Thanks to the July 24 New Moon, the skies will be darker in late July, making it a perfect time to observe the Perseids meteor shower in late July before the peak. Clear weather, away from the city lights, is key for a good view. For a perfect view in the northern hemisphere, stargazers are encouraged to find a viewing spot away from the city hustle. You don’t need any telescopes or binoculars, as the secret lies in taking in as much sky as possible and allowing about thirty minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark for the perfect view.

The Perseids are one of the brighter meteor showers of the year. Made of tiny space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, they are named after the constellation Perseus. Astronomers and stargazers seek the Perseids because, most years at their peak, one can view around 60 to 100 meteors in an hour from a dark place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).