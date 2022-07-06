A super cute picture of a child wearing an adult-sized face mask across its entire face, with two little eye holes cut out, went crazy viral on social media. The pic was clicked and shared by Jander Opperman which has raised online debate! While some users called it, hilarious, others termed it 'child abuse'. According to New Zealand law, all air passengers over 12 must wear masks on domestic flights. Watch: 5-Month-Old Baby Does Plank With Mom Like a Champ in Viral Video.

Have A Look:

🔔 | Masked Up Baby On Flight Is The 'Hero We All Need' https://t.co/7UNRXI4PRx pic.twitter.com/TKOhKJafn9 — LADbible News (@LADbibleUKNews) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)