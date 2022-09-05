Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has millions of fans across the globe and including die-hard supporters from Pakistan. While the two countries are dubbed arch-rivals owing to their complicated history and mostly hostile relationship, it does not prevent fans from extending their support to their favourite cricketers across the border. One such Virat Kohli Pakistani fan girl was spotted during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 cricket match in Dubai. The photo of this female supporter holding ‘I am here for Virat Kohli’ placard quickly went viral and gained a lot of eyeballs online. Fan Dons Virat Kohli Named Pakistani Team Jersey to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match, Photo Goes Viral.

Meet Kohli's Fan From Pakistan

Kohli fans across border. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3HzyDkdJ7j — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 4, 2022

Such Support For The Favourite Cricketer

#ViratKohli's Of "Pakistani" Girl. She loves Kohli more than her life. this is very Amazing image, Pakistanis girl loves of Indian. 🙏 "Virat Kohli" #INDvsPAK "India vs Pakistan" On Ground Images👇❤️ pic.twitter.com/mA6nlmNdDB — PAYAL SHAHU (@PAYALSHAHU62) September 5, 2022

