Union Minister Piyush Goyal travelled in a Mumbai local train in Maharashtra on Thursday, March 14, 2024. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Goyal was seen travelling via Mumbai local and interacting with the passengers during his journey. Earlier in the day, the latter visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in the city seeking blessings for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. L Murugan Travels With Passengers in Vande Bharat Express Train in Chennai After PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Nine Train18 (Watch Video).

Piyush Goyal Travels in Mumbai Local Train

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Union Minister Piyush Goyal travels in a Mumbai local train. pic.twitter.com/W1lTQfNkNL — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

