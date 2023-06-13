What were the most-visited adult websites in the United States in May 2023? According to Similarweb, an Israeli-based software and data company specialising in web analytics, web traffic and performance, the five XXX websites that were frequently visited last month were - pornhub.com, xvideos.com, xnxx.com, xhamster.com and chaturbate.com. However, in the worldwide rankings, it was the adult website xvideos.com that took the top position, pushing Pornhub, the Canadian-owned internet pornography website, to the second spot. The average visit duration on xnxx.com was 00:08:31 compared to Pornhub's 00:07:39. xnxx.com, xvideos.com and pornhub.com Most Visited Websites in the US in May 2023, Can You Guess the Top-3 in This List?

Most Visited Adult Websites in the United States in May 2023

Most Visited Adult Websites in US in May 2023 (Photo Credits: similarweb)

Most Visited Adult Websites Worldwide in May 2023

Most Visited Adult Websites in May 2023 (Photo Credits: similarweb)

