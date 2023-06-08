The data on the ‘Most Visited Websites in the US in May 2023’ is here, and there are no big surprises. According to Similarweb, an Israeli-based software and data company, and World of Statistics' official Twitter handle, the top three most visited websites are google.com, youtube.com and facebook.com. Interestingly, there are five adult websites, pornhub. com, xvideos. com, xnxx. com, xhamster.com and chaturbate.com have booked a spot in the top 50 most visited platforms by the netizens in the United States of America. xnxx.com gained two spots to take the 13th position. Meanwhile, the top 10 websites remained unchanged from the last month. They are 1. Google 2. YouTube 3. Facebook 4. Amazon 5. Yahoo 6. Twitter 7. Instagram 8. Wikipedia 9. Reddit 10. Pornhub.

Most Visited Websites in the US in May 2023

🇺🇸 Most visited websites in the US in May 2023: 1. google. com 2. youtube. com 3. facebook. com 4. amazon. com 5. yahoo. com 6. twitter. com 7. instagram. com 8. wikipedia. org 9. reddit. com 10. pornhub. com 11. discord. com 12. xvideos. com 13. xnxx. com 14. ebay. com 15.… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 8, 2023

