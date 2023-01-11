Bert's Books in Swindon, England, an independent bookstore, displayed Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir Spare, artfully arranging it alongside Mackie's 2021 bestseller How To Kill Your Family. The picture of the eyebrow-rasing window display was shared on Twitter, and it went viral online for its uncanny theme. The royal's autobiography was recently placed on shelves in bookstores across the UK, despite attributes being leaked ahead of its official release date. Reportedly, the copies accidentally went on sale in Spain last week. Prince Harry Accuses British Royal Family of 'Unconscious Bias' About Skin Colour, UK Royals Ignore His Diatribe.

Here's The Viral Picture:

Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one pic.twitter.com/uOFbiPdMaW — Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

