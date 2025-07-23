A Delhi woman recently shared a video of a horrible Rapido ride, which almost landed her in the hospital. The woman shared the video on Instagram and said that she booked a Rapido bike ride while going to her office. She also stated that she asked the rider for a helmet, keeping safety and traffic rules in mind; however, the Rapido rider simply refused and did not even wear a helmet himself. Soon, the bike ride began with the Rapio biker not following traffic rules. The woman started recording a video of the ride, and eventually, the bike crashed a few seconds after she began recording the ride. Luckily, the woman did not suffer any injuries and was able to reach her office. In her post, the Instagram user "bhangrabypahadan" asked Rapido to hire responsible people. "This might be the first time where I felt super unsafe with the way the Rapido driver was driving," her post read. Delhi Road Accident: Rapido Driver Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Mehrauli Area, Driver Held.

Video of Rapido Bike Meeting With Accident Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka | Artist (@bhangrabypahadan)

