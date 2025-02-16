New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in Delhi's Mehrauli area, where a Rapido motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by a truck, said the police.

According to Delhi Police, information was received at Police Station Mehrauli regarding an accident near Phool Mandi on 100 Futa Road. Upon reaching the spot, a motorcycle was found stuck under a truck and a person was found dead.

Police said that during the inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased, identified as Sunil Kumar (42), a resident of Chattarpur, Delhi, worked as a Rapido motorcycle rider.

The incident took place while Kumar was travelling towards Mehrauli-Badarpur Road with a pillion rider.

The Rapido driver was hit by a truck, following which Sunil Kumar died on the spot, while the pillion rider was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The truck driver was apprehended at the scene, and a case is being registered against him.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

