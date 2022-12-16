Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a viral video of a rare white lion cub on Twitter that has grabbed the attention of more than 25k online users. The clip shows the white cub playfully sprinting and playing behind its mother lioness on a rocky surface in a forest whose location was not mentioned in the footage. Four more cubs navigated their ways along with the lioness and were seen moving through bushes. The caption of the video states a fact "It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild." Rare White Lion Born in China's Nantong Forest, Pics of Simba's First Day at Zoo Goes Viral.

Watch The Extremely Rare Sight:

Here is a white lion cub for you… It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild. VC: In the clip pic.twitter.com/cNtouLsjLT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 15, 2022

