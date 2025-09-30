Russian influencer Kristina, popularly known as "Koko in India" on Instagram, broke down in a series of emotional videos alleging mistreatment by FRRO Delhi officials. She claimed her phone was checked, and she was asked intrusive personal questions, including why she stayed in hotels, implying she might be a sex worker. Christina, who has 4.79K followers for her viral Indian dance and food videos, shared three videos describing the incident, saying, "You can check the register there and see who I stayed with. If you tell me which other hotel I stayed at, I will apologise. I will agree that Kristina is a liar, a prostitute, such a dirty woman that she should die. I stayed in hotels once when I went to Pune and Jaipur. Apart from that, I have not stayed in any hotel in Delhi this year. If you bring proof, I will admit that I am a vile woman, a prostitute." She explained that she stayed in hotels only after separating from her boyfriend and challenged officials to verify her claims. Christina also expressed confusion over whether the officers’ actions were legal, noting that she had not seen such treatment given to others. Influencer Rajshree More Abused in Public After MNS Leader’s Drunk, Half-Naked Son Rahil Javed Shaikh Rams Into Her Car in Mumbai, FIR Registered As Videos Go Viral.

Russian Influencer Kristina of ‘Koko in India’ Alleges Misbehaviour by FRRO Delhi

'Left Flat After Fight With Boyfriend', Says Kristina

'If You Bring Proof, Then I Will Accept That I Am A Prostitute', Says Kristina

