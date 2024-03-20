Seems like Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev isn't letting a brain surgery hold back his humour. Sadhguru cracked a joke after undergoing brain surgery in Delhi, saying doctors found "nothing" after cutting through his scalp. In a video released on Sadhguru's X account, he can be seen in a partially conscious state, making a joke. On Wednesday, the Isha Foundation founder underwent a massive brain surgery at a Delhi hospital after he suffered massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. 'With the Master, the Journey is Faster' Virender Sehwag Meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Shares His Experience At the Isha Yoga Center (Watch Video).

Found 'Nothing' After Cutting Through My Scalp

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)