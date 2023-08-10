Former cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a video on twitter as he met Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Isha Yoga Center. In his tweet, the cricketer admitted that it his third visit to the Isha Yoga Center and each time he is more deeply touched than the previous one. He called Sadhguru, a rare being and expressed gratitude for the love he received from him. 'Made a Horrible Mistake' Influencer Ankur Warikoo Issues Apology After Making 'Patla Hogaya Hai' Comment on Prithvi Shaw.

Virender Sehwag Meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

With the Master, the Journey is Faster :) 3rd visit to the Isha Yoga Center and each time more deeply touched than the previous one. @SadhguruJV is a rare being and we are truly fortunate to be living in times of such a great master. Incredible work in so many aspects , a lot of… pic.twitter.com/ftTAcy0z7U — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 10, 2023

