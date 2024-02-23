A recent Instagram reel highlighting a "secret frunk space" in the Tata Punch EV has gone viral, raising concerns and attracting the attention of top police officials. The video, created by a car reviewer, suggests the hidden compartment could be used to conceal items like liquor. In the video the reviewer showcases a hidden space beneath the bonnet of the Tata Punch EV, accessible by lifting the front emblem. He goes on to say that this space, typically used for storing the car's charging cable, could be easily modified to hold other items like liquor discreetly. The video has garnered significant attention, reaching top police officials. Cops from Punjab, Bihar and Delhi commented on the reel expressing concern about the potential misuse of this hidden space for illegal activities. Delhi Metro Viral Video: Couple Pours Thums Up Inside Shoe to Sip, Clip Surfaces.

