One simple mistake, and you lose it all! In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a house help who had been stealing her employer's gold jewellery and cash was apprehended by the police. The unexpected turn of events occurred when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing the stolen items as her display picture (DP) on WhatsApp. The woman had been engaging in a series of thefts, amassing cash and jewellery worth lakhs from her employer, a doctor residing in Nishant Colony in the TT Nagar area. To everyone's surprise, the doctor's wife noticed the earrings featured in the WhatsApp DP of the help, which happened to match her missing jewellery. Undergarment Thief in Indore Caught on Camera! Man Forcibly Enters Houses, Molests Women and Steals Innerwears in MP City, CCTV Video Surfaces Online.

Selfie in WhatsApp DP Gets Maid Caught:

