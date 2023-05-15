Madhya Pradesh police are on the lookout for a man who molests women and steals undergarments in Indore. The man, who is reportedly mentally unstable, was caught on CCTV camera entering houses and stealing innerwears. The incident is reported from the Vijay Nagar area of the city. The women and girls of the locality have been in panic for the past few days due to the man's antics. Dancing Thief Caught on Camera! MP Man Chews Gutkha and Performs a Victory Dance; CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

Undergarment Thief in Indore Caught on Camera!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)