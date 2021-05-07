A shameful act of human cruelty was caught on camera. Youths in Tamil Nadu were captured harassing elephants, by hurling stones at them and hit the jumbos with sticks in the restricted territory of the forest region in Tirupur. Some disturbing videos surfaced on various social media platforms in which at least three youths can be seen teasing, and harassing the elephants reportedly near the Thirumoorthy dam settlement area. According to reports, three accused have been identified and booked by the forest department.

