A shameful act of human cruelty was caught on camera. Youths in Tamil Nadu were captured harassing elephants, by hurling stones at them and hit the jumbos with sticks in the restricted territory of the forest region in Tirupur. Some disturbing videos surfaced on various social media platforms in which at least three youths can be seen teasing, and harassing the elephants reportedly near the Thirumoorthy dam settlement area. According to reports, three accused have been identified and booked by the forest department.

Watch the Shocking Videos:

Tamil Nadu Forest Department is on the lookout for a group of men, all residents of Kodanthur tribal settlement in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, after multiple videos of them torturing and teasing wild elephants surfaced in social media. A case has been registered. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/oqqlt7TDD6 — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) May 6, 2021

Here's Another Video:

Forest Department has sent a special team to the tribal settlement on Thursday morning to arrest the persons involved. pic.twitter.com/sBIxYQ3Hze — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) May 6, 2021

At Least Three Elephants Including a Calf Was Tortured!

A few men shot the videos from the ground as well as from tree tops while others tortured at least three elephants including a calf. pic.twitter.com/3vuDMINXFx — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)