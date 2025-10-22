A video going viral on social media shows Shradha Sharma, founder of YourStory, slamming the management of the Taj Hotel, Delhi, after she was allegedly asked not to sit cross-legged at one of its fine dining restaurants. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharma expressed her disappointment over the incident. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media. Notably, YourStory is one of the companies in which Ratan Tata, the late Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, has invested. In the video, Sharma claimed that the hotel's manager at the Taj Hotel approached her during the meal and told her not to sit cross-legged as it was making other guests uncomfortable. "And what is my fault? Just that I sat down in a regular Padmasana style? Is it my fault that the Taj is teaching me how to sit and what to do?" Sharma's post read. The internet was left divided soon after the video surfaced online. While some came out in her support and slammed the Taj Hotel, others criticised the woman. One user asked, "Now at the Taj Hotel, during meals, the staff will tell you how to sit", while a second user wrote, "I also put my legs up when I go to restaurants. It's so comfortable". An X user who slammed the woman said, "You want other people to sit on the couch laced with dirt & bacteria from your feet?", while another said, "There are rules for sitting everywhere. You don't sit cross-legged on a chair. When sitting on the ground and eating, one sits cross-legged." Scroll below to see how netizens reacted to the incident. Diwali 2025 Celebrations Halted in New Jersey Area as Police, Firefighters Douse Fireworks With Water; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Slams Taj Hotel for Asking Her Not to Sit Cross-Legged

एक आम इंसान, जो मेहनत करके, अपना पैसा कमा कर, अपनी इज़्ज़त के साथ ताज होटल में आता है — उसे आज भी इस देश में ज़लील और अपमानित होना पड़ता है। और मेरी गलती क्या है? सिर्फ़ ये कि मैं बैठ गई एक “regular padmasana style” में? क्या ये मेरी गलती है कि ताज मुझे सिखा रहा है कि कैसे बैठना… pic.twitter.com/vKBYjg8ltb — Shradha Sharma (@SharmaShradha) October 21, 2025

Netizens Support X User, Slam Taj Hotel

अब ताज होटल में खाने के दौरान स्टाफ बताएँगे कि कैसे बैठना है। पैसा देकर लोग आराम से अपने हिसाब से बैठकर खा भी नहीं सकता है! अंग्रेज़ चले गए,अंग्रेजियत ठूस ठूस कर चले गए! — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) October 21, 2025

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj Comes in Support of the Woman

You look so elegant sitting like that. Nothing awkward at all except minds of people who have some strange sense of superiority. I also put my legs up when I go to restaurants. It's so comfortable — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 22, 2025

Hope You Take Accountability and Ensure It Never Happens to Anyone Else, Says X User

No one should ever face something like this. @TajMahalHotel , this isn’t just a mistake, it’s a serious failure. Hope you take accountability and ensure it never happens to anyone else. — Bitesh Singh (@i_BiteshSingh) October 21, 2025

X User Slams Woman

Madam,the same seat that you have put your feet on will be used by another guest. This is not your home or drawing room. Have some civic sense. It's also an issue of hygiene. You want other people to sit on the couch laced with dirt & bacteria from your feet? — kumar (@kumar69781989) October 22, 2025

There Are Rules for Sitting Everywhere, Says Netizen

पर हर जगह पर बैठने के नियम होते हैं । कुर्सी पर आप पालथी मारकर नहीं बैठते। धरती पर बैठकर खाना खाते हुए पालथी मारी जाती हैं। सोचिए कोई धरती पर उकड़ूँ बैठ खाना खाने लगे तो उसे भी टोका जाएगा। हाँ अपने घर में आप चाहे जो पर सकते हैं। — Dr.Chayanika Uniyal (@dr_chayanika) October 22, 2025

X User Questions the Woman

LOL… why no “Padmasana” in your own podcast, and while meeting people? pic.twitter.com/80QSdGT7s2 — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) October 22, 2025

