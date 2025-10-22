A video going viral on social media shows Shradha Sharma, founder of YourStory, slamming the management of the Taj Hotel, Delhi, after she was allegedly asked not to sit cross-legged at one of its fine dining restaurants. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharma expressed her disappointment over the incident. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media. Notably, YourStory is one of the companies in which Ratan Tata, the late Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, has invested. In the video, Sharma claimed that the hotel's manager at the Taj Hotel approached her during the meal and told her not to sit cross-legged as it was making other guests uncomfortable. "And what is my fault? Just that I sat down in a regular Padmasana style? Is it my fault that the Taj is teaching me how to sit and what to do?" Sharma's post read. The internet was left divided soon after the video surfaced online. While some came out in her support and slammed the Taj Hotel, others criticised the woman. One user asked, "Now at the Taj Hotel, during meals, the staff will tell you how to sit", while a second user wrote, "I also put my legs up when I go to restaurants. It's so comfortable". An X user who slammed the woman said, "You want other people to sit on the couch laced with dirt & bacteria from your feet?", while another said, "There are rules for sitting everywhere. You don't sit cross-legged on a chair. When sitting on the ground and eating, one sits cross-legged." Scroll below to see how netizens reacted to the incident. Diwali 2025 Celebrations Halted in New Jersey Area as Police, Firefighters Douse Fireworks With Water; Video Goes Viral.

