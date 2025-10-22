A video going viral on social media shows the police and fire department stopping the Diwali Fireworks Celebration in the US state of New Jersey. As per the video, the incident took place in Jersey City in New Jersey. The caption of the video revealed that cops stopped Diwali fireworks after 10 PM in Jersey City. The video shows Diwali 2025 celebrations being halted in the New Jersey area as the police and firefighters douse Diwali fireworks with water. Meanwhile, the mayor of Edison, a town in Middlesex County, New Jersey and the town's fire department warned the public about the dangers of fireworks after several fires broke out during Diwali celebrations. According to a report in News12NewJersey, the warning was issued following a fire on Fishel Road on Monday night, October 20, while the homeowners were celebrating the festival of lights. Luckily, no one was hurt. Diwali 2025 Celebration at White House: PM Narendra Modi Thanks US President Donald Trump for Deepavali Wishes, Calls for ‘United’ Fight Against Terror.

Police Stop Diwali 2025 Celebrations in New Jersey After 10 PM, Video Goes Viral

