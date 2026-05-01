Snake Catcher Dies of Snakebite on Camera, Viral Video Shows Man Lying Motionless

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A shocking video reportedly showing a snake catcher’s tragic end is going viral on social media, raising serious safety concerns. In the 7:28 minute long clip, the man can be seen handling and playing with a snake during what appears to be a rescue attempt. However, the situation quickly turns dangerous as the snake reportedly bites him. Moments later, the man can be seen lying still after the snakebite, with no visible movement, leading viewers to believe he may have died, though this remains unconfirmed. The disturbing footage has gone viral on social media, with many warning against reckless handling of wildlife and stressing the importance of trained professionals and safety precautions in such situations. Snake Bite in Mathura: Man Visits Doctor With Cobra in Jacket Pocket in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Snake Catcher Dies on Camera?

सांप पकड़ने आए व्यक्ति को सांप के साथ खेलना भारी पड़ा, 3 मिनट के अंदर लाइव वीडियो में दर्दनाक मौ**त ! pic.twitter.com/9XNWHn1bI6 — अमित गांधी, Amitt Gandhi, امیت گاندھی (@amitt_gandhi) May 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X account of Journalist Amit Gandhi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).