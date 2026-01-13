An e-rickshaw driver named Deepak caused mass panic at the Mathura District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after arriving at the emergency ward with a live cobra in his jacket pocket following a snakebite. Deepak had captured the venomous reptile near PMB Polytechnic College on the Mathura-Vrindavan road and, in a desperate bid to ensure doctors knew exactly what had bitten him, presented the snake by hand while pleading for medical aid. The sudden appearance of the hooded cobra sent patients, staff, and bystanders fleeing in terror, creating a chaotic standoff that lasted until local police arrived to calm the man and safely contain the snake in a plastic box. While doctors successfully stabilised Deepak with anti-venom treatment, they reiterated that bringing live snakes to hospitals is unnecessary and dangerous, as Indian medical facilities utilise polyvalent anti-venom effective against all major venomous species. Snake Bite in Udaipur: Man Bitten by Snake Carries Reptile to Hospital, Tells Doctors ‘This Is the One That Bit Me’; Video Goes Viral.

Snake Bite in Mathura

मथुरा में एक ई-रिक्शा वाले को सांप ने काट लिया। सांप ऐसा वैसा नहीं- एकदम फ़नधारी आदमी जिला अस्पताल में खड़े होकर चिल्ला रहा था कि उसका इलाज नहीं हो रहा। तभी एक ने कहा - कहां है सांप? तो उसने जैकेट के अंदर से जिंदा सांप निकाल कर दिखा दिया। ग़ज़ब धुरंधर लोग हैं 😂 pic.twitter.com/k4nSnrIRin — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) January 13, 2026

Man Brings Live Cobra to Hospital in Mathura

In UP's Mathura, a man arrived at a government hospital complaining of snake bite. Reporter: Where is the snake? Man opens jacket zip, draws the snake out. Here it is. pic.twitter.com/ub1Pvq6ifz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 13, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Govind Pratap Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

