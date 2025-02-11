Adult content creator and influencer Sophie Rain recently had a scary encounter with an alleged stalker. She had rented a mansion in South Florida along with a group of influencers for a content shoot. On Monday, when the group returned from the Super Bowl match, they found a broken window and heard the alarm ringing. That’s not all! They even found a man inside, who allegedly tried convincing Sophie that he was the new owner of the place. However, they did not believe him and left the place and called the police. According to the report by TMZ, this led to a standoff with SWAT, and the man was eventually arrested. ‘Virgin Till Date’: OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Opens Up About Her Chastity and Strong Christian Faith; 20-Year-Old Model Reveals She Earns USD 43 Million in One Year.

OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin)

