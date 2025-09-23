OnlyFans model Sophie Rain rang in her 21st birthday with an unexpected celebrity guest. The popular content creator made the most of her special day by celebrating it in Las Vegas with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Rain stunned her followers by posting a picture of herself while sitting on the 53-year-old’s lap. She is further seen flashing a finger at the camera, while Shaq gazes at her from his seat. Rain also posted a separate video of herself behind the decks with the NBA analyst, who moonlights as a DJ and was reportedly performing at Encore Beach Club in Sin City. The viral photo of Rain with Shaq sent social media into a frenzy. Sophie Rain Confirms USD 50 Million in Net Profits From OnlyFans, Aims To Double It for ‘USD 100 Million Next Year,’ X Posts Go Viral.

Sophie Rain and Shaquille O’Neal at Las Vegas

look who i ran into on my birthday !! pic.twitter.com/Gju11RH3Dd — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) September 22, 2025

Sophie Rain Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Shaq

celebrating my 21st birthday in Vegas with Shaq 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Zkwvcn7IQA — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) September 22, 2025

