The adult website OnlyFans went down for several users on Monday, October 20, prompting many of them to take to X, formerly Twitter, to complain. The Downdetector website states that hundreds of people reported problems with the content subscription service. The OnlyFans outage is linked to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage, which has caused widespread internet disruptions. Multiple popular apps, games, and websites, including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, and Ring, were affected due to an AWS outage. AWS Down: Major Outage Hits Amazon Web Services; Snapchat, Perplexity, Canva, Coinbase Among Affected Platforms.

OnlyFans Down

😩 noooo is having problems, OF is down too — not just my WiFi! pic.twitter.com/0dl2A1oVRV — Whoreshy Kisses (@WhoreYet) October 20, 2025

OnlyFans Outage

Is anyone having a problem with @OnlyFans it's down? #PleaseFixIssue — Paul Abbene (@Paul_Abbene) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)