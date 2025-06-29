A screengrab of the video shows Oh Yohan breaking the world record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)

A South Korean man has broken the world record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours. The man identified as Oh Yohan performed a remarkable 11,707 pull-ups in 24 hours. After breaking the world record, Yohan said he started training for the record during his military service in 2019. "Since my wife's second birth is not far away, I was hesitant to take on the challenge again and I was afraid to experience the extreme 24 hours again." he said. However, Yohan said that he did not want to give up and live with regret for the rest of his life. "It was too late to finish without taking on the challenge," he added. The Guinness World Records confirmed Yohan's feat. A video of him breaking the world record has also gone viral on social media. ‘Pushup Man of India’ Rohitash Chaudhary Breaks Pakistan’s Guinness World Record With 704 Push-Ups.

South Korean Man Breaks World Record for Most Pull-Ups in 24 Hour Period

South Korean man Oh Yohan breaks the world record for the most pull-ups in a 24 hour period. Insane. Yohan did a remarkable 11,707 pull-ups in just 24 hours. Yohan says he started training for the record during his military service back in 2019. “Since my wife's second birth… pic.twitter.com/odjApfW1XZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2025

Guinness World Records Share Video of Yohan's Feat

Most pull ups in 24 hours - 11,707 by Oh Yohan 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/Bai7sNQhm4 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 24, 2025

