If you want to enjoy the scenery while sitting on a train's edge while listening to some good music, then please, it is not a good idea. Why answers a viral clip that shows a thief snatching a phone from a moving train. As per reports, the video was captured from Bihar's Begusarai, wherein a man was hanging from a bridge foundation in an attempt to seize passengers' valuables. The viral video shows how in the blink of an eye, the thief accomplishes the theft and leaves the people staring in shock. Madhya Pradesh: After Failed Robbery at Government Bungalow, Thief Call Homeowner 'Bahut Kanjoos Hai Re Tu'.

Watch The Video:

पलक झपकते हुई लूट का Live वीडियो. इस वीडियो को पहली बार देखकर आप समझ ही नहीं पाएँगे कि क्या हुआ, इसलिए वीडियो को स्लो मोशन में भी किया है ताकि आप चलती ट्रेन में अक्सर होने वाली वारदात देख सकें और सतर्क हो जाएँ. बिहार के बेगूसराय की घटना. pic.twitter.com/1K2H0DTj1Y — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) June 8, 2022

