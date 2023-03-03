Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been jailed for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-partner. The 33-year-old shared CCTV footage of himself and Love Island star Georgia Harrison, which was uploaded to OnlyFans. He has been imprisoned for 21 months. Stephen Bear Found GUILTY of Sharing Georgia Harrison ‘Secret Garden Sex Video’ on OnlyFans Website in ‘Revenge Porn’ Trial!

Stephen Bear Jailed:

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months for his crimes against Georgia Harrison. — Ellis Whitehouse (@E_Whitehouse293) March 3, 2023

