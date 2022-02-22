They say a good teacher not only imparts knowledge to their students but they motivate and instill curiosity to find solutions to problems. A heartwarming video exactly depicts the student-teacher relationship. The viral video from West Bengal shows students giving an overwhelming farewell to their beloved teacher Sampa Ma'am with teary eyes. The studentsget down on their knees with a rose in their hand and dedicate "Tujhme rab dikhta hai" song to Sampa Ma'am. The video was captured in Katiahat BKAP Girls' High School, West Bengal. Watch: Indian Army Officers Give Heart-Warming Farewell to Lieutenant General Kanwal Singh Jeet Dhillon on his Retirement.

Watch The Video, Here:

ITS EMOTIONAL - Students pouring out their love to Sampa mam, probably one of the best teachers in the world. ❤️ Katiahat BKAP Girls' High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal@bbcbangla @pooja_news @ananya116 @Plchakraborty @madhuparna_N @MamataOfficial @KatiahatT pic.twitter.com/OhcPytVALU — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) February 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)