The online food delivery company has launched a so-called 'Swiggy-Wide Horse-Hunt' in order to find out the unknown delivery agent who rode a horse to Internet fame. Swiggy has launched a hunt operation and set a bounty for anyone who can give any intel on the 'accidental brand ambassador'. The company would provide Rs 5,000 to the person who tells about the Swiggyman and his steed. Video of Swiggy Delivery Agent Riding Horse to Drop Off Food Amid Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai Goes Viral; Internet is Taken Aback!

Help Swiggy Find This Horse-Mounted Man!

Let's address the horse in the room 🐴 pic.twitter.com/fZ2ci49GJ0 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

