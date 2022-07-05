Mumbai has been witnessing heavy drizzles amid the arrival of the Monsoon! A viral video highlighting 'Just Mumbai Things' shows a Swiggy delivery executive riding on horseback to drop off the food to the customer. A clip shared by the Youtube channel Just A Vibe shows the man sitting on top of a horse amid rainfall, with his food delivery bag on his back and riding through a flooded stretch in the city. Bengaluru Man Dresses in Zomato Uniform and Delivers His Resume in Pastry Box to Start-Up Companies; Internet Reacts To His Quirky Gig!

Food Delivery Guide 101

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)