Switzerland has its own special way of announcing the summers, the Sechseläuten Holiday! This year too the Swiss bid winters goodbye in the same traditional way, burning humongous effigy, the winter man, Böögg!

Watch Video of Böögg Explode to Announce Summer:

VIDEO: The traditional winter man known as the "Böögg" is set on fire in the heart of the Swiss mountains, near the St Gotthard Pass pic.twitter.com/I4zkxTfT6K — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 20, 2021

