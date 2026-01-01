Crans-Montana, Switzerland, January 1: Swiss authorities confirmed Thursday that a devastating fire and explosion at a bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana was not an act of terrorism. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day at "Le Constellation," where over 100 patrons were celebrating. At least 40 people are presumed dead and around 100 others were injured in the tragedy. The Valais cantonal government declared a state of emergency as local hospitals reached capacity, necessitating helicopter transfers to facilities in Sion and Zurich. While the official cause remains under investigation, witnesses reported a blast followed by a rapidly spreading fire, possibly linked to pyrotechnics. Officials have cordoned off the area and established a no-fly zone to assist forensic teams. Switzerland Bar Blast on New Year 2026 Celebrations: Several Dozen Feared Dead in Le Constellation Bar and Lounge Explosion in Alpine Ski Resort Town (Watch Videos).

Crans-Montana Bar Fire and Explosion

Blast IN Switzerland A Massive Blast has been reported in a crowded bar killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in the NEW YEAR celebration in Crans-Montana . Emergency and No Fly zone has been Declared in the Area pic.twitter.com/yDuqZq5N5c — PRAKHAR SINGH (@prakharsingh551) January 1, 2026

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