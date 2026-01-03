A man trapped inside a burning ski bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana survived a deadly blaze after sitting down with a crucifix in his hand as flames spread through the venue , according to a woman witness. Laetitia Place said her friend was unable to reach the exit as the fire spread rapidly, forcing him to sit down holding a crucifix while flames engulfed the surrounding area, but did not reach him. He later managed to escape by breaking a window. The fire broke out around 1.30 am at the popular nightclub Le Constellation, killing at least 47 people and injuring more than 100 others as panicked clubgoers struggled to flee the enclosed space. Investigators are examining how the fire spread so quickly and why escape routes failed. Crans Montana Blast on New Year 2026 Celebrations: Many Feared Dead After Explosion Rips Through Le Constellation Bar in Alpine Ski Resort Town of Switzerland, Video Surfaces.

Woman Says Friend Survived Swiss Bar Fire After Holding Cross

Here is the translation. pic.twitter.com/ivvCXxRWKG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

