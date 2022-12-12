American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been in the news lately for a lot of reasons, be it the recent controversy regarding Eras Tour ticket sales to her most-recent smashing album release, Midnights, which took the internet by storm! But what’s common among all Swifties, which is what we call Taylor Swift fans, is that everyone wants to hear her sing. And breaking all charts, Taylor Swift has now become the first artist in Spotify history to have nine albums, each with over 2 billion streams! Taylor Swift Set to Make Her Feature Directorial Debut.

Check Out This Tweet

.@TaylorSwift13 becomes the first artist in Spotify history to have nine albums each with over 2 billion streams. pic.twitter.com/t7MrLVOPTs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2022

