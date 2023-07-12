The video of the tiger roaming in the fields outside the forests of Philibit Tiger Reserve will stun you. In a video doing the rounds of the internet, a farmer is seen ploughing the field with a tractor while a tiger is seen freely roaming around the farm. "It’s time to set the right narrative about the true nature of tiger. It’s important when tigers are increasing and dispersing in new areas [sic]," IFS officer Ramesh Pandey wrote while sharing the video of the tiger. Tiger Spotted in Madhya Pradesh: Big Cat Seen Strolling on Street of Dr Ambedkar Nagar Chhawni in Indore (Watch Video).

Watch the Tiger Video Here:

Tiger is not born man eater. Even if it shows aggression, it’s a mock. It’s a construct. It’s time to set the right narrative about the true nature of tiger. It’s important when tigers are increasing and dispersing in new areas. Here is an example. pic.twitter.com/U5KId7bZ3V — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 9, 2023

