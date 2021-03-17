Topps Apologises to K-Pop ARMY

K-Pop ARMY Are Angry!

...to consumers who are upset about the portrayal of BTS..you aren’t even acknowledging and admitting how you portrayed them at first place. How such violent portrayal was even approved???! Own up to your actions and properly apologize to BTS and whole Asian community https://t.co/5QxiZArObv — 눈부신 전정국⁷🎤 (@JJK_Artist) March 17, 2021

'Apologise to the Asian Community,' Demands Twitter

Don't apologize to us and don't just apologize for including it. Apologize to the Asian community. Apologize for letting that shit even leave the brainstorming session. Donate to Asian organizations and commit to helping make a goddamn difference in the face of your own ignorance https://t.co/sXGhBNrIkT — jay❁⁷ 🌙 (semi ia?) (@piripiper) March 17, 2021

Fans Allege for Not 'Outlining' the Reasoning Behind the Racist Sticker

the way it went through so many people before it was published and all of them thought it was okay??? you didn’t even outline the reasoning behind why it was so upsetting. this is not a proper apology at all, apologize to bts and the asian community properly — Njtoni⁷#1 (@jtoni_n) March 17, 2021

