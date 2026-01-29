Vinod Khosla responded to Elon Musk’s remarks about him in a spat that began over comments on the declining population of white people. The exchange erupted after Khosla resurfaced Musk’s earlier post stating, “White people are a rapidly diminishing minority of the global population,” accusing him of promoting a “WAGA” (White America Great Again) agenda in which “racism is great and desirable.” Khosla urged non-white employees at Tesla, SpaceX and X, along with “all decent whites”, to quit and join his portfolio companies. Musk fired back, calling Khosla a “pompous a**hole” who “tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house”, and claiming he had “gone full retard”, while noting that his partner, Shivon, is half-Indian and that his eldest son is named after physicist Chandrasekhar. Khosla retorted: “Instead of bringing your family into it, maybe try not tweeting ‘SEEMINGLY’ racist stuff next time? … Many would appreciate it if you acknowledge you are not trying to establish a white society in America, are not WAGA, and that racism isn’t behind your many laments about white birth rates, declining percentages of the population, and similar complaints.” Elon Musk and Vinod Khosla Spar Over ‘WAGA’ vs ‘MAGA’ Agenda After Musk’s Old ‘White People Declining’ Post; Check Details.

Vinod Khosla Slams Elon Musk Over Personal Insults

Instead of bringing your family into it, maybe try not tweeting “SEEMINGLY” racist stuff next time? Many would appreciate it if you acknowledge you are not trying to establish a white society in America, and are not WAGA, and racism isn’t behind your many laments around white… https://t.co/0beAe5tDUN — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) January 28, 2026

Elon Musk's Insulting Remarks on Vinod Khosla

Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous asshole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full retard. My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honor of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vinod Khosla X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)