A video going viral on social media shows a woman from Meghalaya calling out racism in the country. The woman claimed that she faced two instances of racism in Delhi in just one day. The woman said that one man mocked her, saying "seong cheong", while another made a comment saying, "Ching Chong China". The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "To the guys in Delhi who thought "Ching chong China" was a joke - You didn’t just insult me. You insulted every person who’s ever felt ‘othered’ in their own country." The viral clip shows the woman saying that she was in Kamla Nagar for some work when some grown-up men passed racist comments against her. "They were sitting on their scooty, and as I was passing by, one man said 'seong cheong.' As soon as I heard it, I turned back and looked at him, and then all of them started to laugh. My brain couldn’t process what I just heard, and they were looking at me and laughing. Still, I kept quiet and walked to the shop." The woman from Meghalaya said that the second incident took place inside the metro when a guy passed by her and said, "Ching Chong China". In the end, the woman is seen saying that in her own country, fellow Indians made her feel like she ddidn't belong here. "It breaks my heart. My only mistake is that I am born in India and I look like this, and I don’t look like the rest of the Indians," she added. ‘12-Year-Old in India’: Did James Gunn Make Racist Remark About Indians? ‘Superman’ Director’s Response to Online Criticism Sparks Outrage (Watch Video).

My Only Mistake Is That I Am Born in India, Says Meghalaya Woman After Facing Racism in Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍃 🍂 (@___insolitude)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)