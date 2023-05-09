Twitter has reportedly been blocked in Pakistan following protests after the arrest of former Pakistan PM and PTI Chief Imran Khan. Reports say the government might also ban internet amid the violent protests. The report of Twitter being banned comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took to the streets on Tuesday after the party leadership's call for nationwide protests against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan by Rangers personnel from the Islamabad Judicial Complex. The former prime minster was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran Khan Arrested: Angry PTI Supporters Storm Pakistan Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Corps Commanders’s House in Lahore (Watch Video).

Twitter Blocked in Pakistan

#BREAKING: Twitter access blocked in Pakistan. Internet likely to be blocked likely soon tonight. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 9, 2023

Twitter shut down in various parts of Pakistan. Using a workaround to post this tweet. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) May 9, 2023

Is Twitter Down in Pakistan

Could you confirm if Twitter is down in Pakistan? @elonmusk — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023

Twitter Blocked

🚨 The government of Pakistan has blocked the social media platform #Twitter following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan amidst widespread protests across the country — Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) May 9, 2023

