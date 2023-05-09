The arrest of ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday led to massive protests and demonstrations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters across the country. PTI workers entered compounds of army commanders' residence in Lahore and army HQ in Rawalpindi, as per reports. A video on social media shows Imran Khan’s supporters barged into the house of the Corps Commanders House in Lahore Cantt. Imran Khan Arrested: Former Pakistan PM Referred to Seven-Member Medical Board at Poly Clinic in Islamabad For Medical Examination.

Protests After Imran Khan’s Arrest

After former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest, protesters in Pakistan have entered compounds of army commanders' residence in Lahore and army HQ in Rawalpindi, according to multiple Pak media reports pic.twitter.com/Q0ifMiD5kE — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Imran Khan supporters have broken into the Corps Commander’s home in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/7x66oYuKrP — Dr. Ayesha Ray (@DrAyeshaRay) May 9, 2023

