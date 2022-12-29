A video is getting a lot of attention on social media when it comes to attempting to explain what was spotted over the Las Vegas sky this week on Friday. On the morning of December 23, workers at the Sapphire Gentleman’s club on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive posted the first videos of the ‘Flying Saucer’ of what appeared to be groups of red and white lights shining in the clouds. People were quick to think that it was a UFO hovering over the club. However, this was just a rare weather phenomenon. According to a meteorologist at National Weather Service, since the clouds were not moving and temperature was cold, it was likely that what people thought of a UFO was “light pillars”. Light pillars can take place when tiny crystals of ice hanging in the atmosphere drifts down through the air, it falls close to horizontally and since ice is very reflective, so when light hits those wider faces, it bounces around and reflects off more ice crystals. UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of ‘Strange Phenomenon’

UFO Hovering Over Sky in Las Vegas?

There is a #ufo above Sapphire Las Vegas right now! pic.twitter.com/09uxskLiqm — Brett Feinstein (@HotHeadBrett) December 23, 2022

Experts Say It Was a Rare Weather Phenomenon:

"UFO" over the Las Vegas Strip? More likely a rare weather phenomenon https://t.co/XXZFjuNISR pic.twitter.com/YTPino4jsS — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)