A video is going viral on social media apparently showing a huge crowd at Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi amid Omicron spread in the national capital. While the veracity of the video could not be ascertained, netizens say that the video is a recent one from Sunday, December 19. In the video, people can even be seen pushing each other amid the crowd.

Here's the Viral Video of Sarojini Nagar

This was Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market on Sunday. How is this normal even without the pandemic? #COVIDIOTS#ViaWhatsApp pic.twitter.com/JXoRmBnd1p — 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖 𝙇𝙞𝙙𝙝𝙤𝙤 (@PLidhoo) December 21, 2021

