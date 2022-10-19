A man was thrashed with slippers by a woman with slippers and kicks after he questioned the woman about why she turned off the cooler. The incident took place in the OPD of Ambikapur Medical college where a man woke up from his sleep after a woman turned off the cooler of the OPD. The man questioned the woman about why she turned off the cooler, following which, an argument escalated, and the man was brutally thrashed. Reports said that the woman had turned off the cooler because a patient was feeling cold. When the local police inquired with the man, he said he didn’t have any relatives admitted to the hospital and was just sleeping in the Hospital due to too much heat. After this, the police instructed the man to leave the hostel premises. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beaten With Broom, Hurled With Casteist Abuses for Sporting a Moustache in Sanand

Watch Viral Video:

छतीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के OPD में एक महिला ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी. बताया जा रहा है कि महिला ने ये सिर्फ़ इसलिए किया क्योंकि हॉल में चल रहे कुलर को महिला ने बंद कर दिया था. इस व्यक्ति ने महिला से कूलर बंद करने का कारण पूछा लिया. pic.twitter.com/BrZ2xvL4Sa — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)