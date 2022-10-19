Mumbai, October 19: In a bizarre incident that took place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a man was allegedly attacked for sporting a moustache. The bizarre incident took place when a 50-year-old Bhanu Parmar from Kaneti village in Ahmedabad's Sanand taluka was beaten by two men from Darbar community. As per reports, the man was attacked for sporting a moustache.

The incident came to light after the victim filed a police complaint against the two accused. In his complaint, Parmar also claimed that nearly two months ago, his son was issued threats for sporting a moustache. Parmar, who drives a school van, said that the incident took place on Friday when he visited a milk shop. He further said that two accused identified as Bhola Vaghela and Harvijaysinh Vaghela allegedly attacked him. Agra Shocker: Man Stabs Vegetable Vendor to Death With Knife for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol Near His Cart; Arrested.

Speaking to the Times of India, Parmar said, "The two accused came up to me and asked me why I have a moustache before hurling casteist abuses. I asked them why they should have an objection to my moustache. Hearing this, they began abusing me and beating me with a broom." He also said that he was scared of the accused who were drunk and getting violent with him.

"I ran into my house and hid on the terrace. They kept searching for me in our ghetto and went to around 10 to 15 houses there," he added. He further claimed that the two accused went on hitting on the doors of the houses in the area with sticks. When Parmar's uncle objected to their behaviour, they slapped him and his son. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend After Brawl Over Who Would Be Cooking Dinner; Arrested in Nagpur.

Besides, the FIR also stated that Parmar's son was also threatened in the past for sporting a moustache. However, the accused has apologised after Parmar filed a complaint against them. RA Jadhav, inspector of Sanand police said, "The accused attacked Parmar for sporting a moustache and they were not yet nabbed."

