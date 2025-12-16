A video circulating on social media claims to show a startling incident at BRAC University in Bangladesh capital Dhaka, where an escalator reportedly increased in speed while several students were riding it. The purported footage shows moments of panic as students hurriedly stepped off the escalator and moved away to avoid injury. The 16-second video was shared by a BRAC University student, Tahmid Kamal, who posted it with the caption: "Stairway to heaven for a reason." The incident has sparked concern among students and parents, with authorities yet to confirm the details or provide an official statement on the escalator’s reported malfunction. Did Dhaka University’s Muslim Students Chant ‘Hijab Hijab’ To Make It Mandatory? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claims Linked to Viral Video.

BRAC University Students Flee as Escalator Suddenly Speeds Up

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)